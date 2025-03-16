Photo Credit: Ali Hassan/Flash90

On Saturday, the IDF targeted a terrorist cell in the Beit Lahia area, including a terrorist involved in the deadly October 7 attack.

The cell was operating a drone intended to support terrorist activities against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip. Intelligence indicates that the drone was consistently used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, including during today’s operation.

Several terrorists were eliminated in the attack, including terrorists who operated under the guise of media personnel:

Mustafa Muhammad Shaaban Hamad, a terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization that invaded the country in the murderous massacre on October 7. Mahmoud Yahya Rashdi al-Sarrag, a terrorist in the engineering field in the Hamas terrorist organization. Bilal Mahmoud Fuad Abu Matar, a terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization who operated under the guise of a photographer. Mahmoud Imad Hassan Aslam, a terrorist in the Zeitoun Brigade of the Hamas terrorist organization that operated under the guise of a journalist. Zuhaib Bassem Khaled Nagar, a terrorist in the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Zuhaib was released as part of the recent hostage deal. Muhammad Alaa Sabhi al-Ghafir, a terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization.

