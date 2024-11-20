Photo Credit: Ma'ayan Toaf (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and Shin Bet Head Ronen Bar on Tuesday visited the Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip, where Netanyahu declared that “Hamas will not be in Gaza.” He also addressed the residents of the Strip who are holding Israeli hostages: “Whoever finds us a hostage will receive $5 million.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister told the Knesset plenum that dozens of hostages would return soon, and on Tuesday he said during his visit to the Strip: “We are also making an effort from this place and everywhere to locate our abductees and return them. We are not letting up on this. We will continue to do this until we get everyone – both the living and the dead.”

As he had done a month ago, Netanyahu again addressed the Gazans who are holding the hostages, offering them money and a safe exit from the Strip: “Whoever dares to harm our hostages – his blood is on his head. We will pursue you, and we will catch you. I also say to those who want to get out of this maze – whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way, he and his family, to get out. We will also give a reward of $5 million for each hostage. You choose, the choice is yours, but the result will be the same.”

The Prime Minister expressed great appreciation for the determination and the professionalism of the commanders and the fighters in the field, including the achievements in eliminating Hamas’s military force, stating:

“I am here on the Gaza coast with the Defense Minister, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the ISA Director and our heroic commanders and soldiers, who are doing amazing work here. Here in the center of the Strip and throughout the Strip, they have achieved excellent results toward our important objective – Hamas will not rule in Gaza. We are eliminating its military capabilities in very impressive fashion. We are moving on to its governing abilities, and we are not yet done. Hamas will not be in Gaza. “We are also making an effort from here and everywhere to locate our hostages and bring them back. We are not relenting here. We will continue to do so until we bring them all back, both the living and the deceased. “I want to say to those who are holding our hostages: Whoever dares to harm our hostages – will pay the price. We will pursue you and we will find you. “To those who want to leave this entanglement I say: Whoever brings us a hostage, will find a safe way out for himself and his family. We will also give $5 million for every hostage. Choose, the choice is yours but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back. “I reiterate: Our soldiers and commanders are doing amazing work. I would like to specially note the reservists and their families, who are giving them great backing. They are doing more and more service here, round after round, and are achieving incredible results for the people of Israel. I salute you. The people of Israel salute you.”

