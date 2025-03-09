Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90

The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath on Saturday reported that the terrorist organization Hamas has agreed to release several live hostages in exchange for extending the first phase of the deal by two months. However, a senior member of Hamas denies this report.

As Hamas reaffirms its commitment to all stages of the ceasefire agreement, the first phase of which concluded last week, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Doha next Tuesday evening to facilitate negotiations for a new agreement.

Advertisement





Al-Hadath, citing American officials, reported that Witkoff would join the negotiating delegations in the Qatari capital—comprising Egypt, Israel, and Hamas—to discuss the second phase of the agreement or a possible extension of the first phase. However, Hamas had previously rejected any extension.

RELEASE OF ALL HOSTAGES

The Trump administration, through envoy Steve Witkoff, is working to secure a new agreement that would facilitate the release of all remaining hostages and extend the ceasefire until after Ramadan, according to a report by Axios on Sunday.

A senior Israeli official stated that Witkoff has brought all parties together for several days of intensive negotiations in an effort to reach an agreement. However, it remains unclear whether he will meet with the Hamas delegation.

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump revealed that his administration was in negotiations with Hamas, designated by the US as a terrorist organization, to secure the release of the remaining hostages. He also reiterated his warning that there would be “Hell to pay” in Gaza if Hamas did not free the remaining hostages immediately (Trump Admits Direct Talks with Hamas, Repeats ‘Hell to Pay’ Threat).

When a reporter asked him to elaborate on his statement, Trump responded, “You’re going to find out.”

Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler was the US official who held direct talks with Hamas officials in Doha.

And Witkoff told reporters on Thursday that the United States and Israel could take joint military action against Hamas if negotiations with the terrorist group fail (Witkoff Warns of Joint US-Israel Action Against Hamas).

59 HOSTAGES

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The IDF has confirmed the deaths of 35 of them, while Israeli intelligence estimates that 22 remain alive, with the condition of two still unknown. Among the hostages are five Americans, including 21-year-old Edan Alexander, who is believed to be alive.

Hamas confirmed in a statement Saturday its commitment to all terms of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the “immediate” start of second-phase talks. It also stated that its delegation recently met in Cairo with the head of Egyptian General Intelligence, Hassan Mahmoud Rashad, to discuss the ceasefire and the exchange agreement in all its stages.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Al Jazeera that the terrorist organization is demanding three conditions for negotiations: the release of terrorists, a complete IDF withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and a commitment not to resume fighting. He stated, “We have made clear to the mediators our refusal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.”

Qassem added, “We are ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with new terms in the second phase of the agreement, and we have no problem meeting with representatives of the American administration because we understand that it has the power to pressure Israel. We do not oppose the release of Israeli hostages who are American citizens, but only within the framework of a comprehensive agreement.”

Additionally, Hamas announced its agreement to form a committee of national and independent figures to govern Gaza until elections are held in the war-torn Strip.

Let’s hope they’ll all be eliminated before that phase begins.

Share this article on WhatsApp: