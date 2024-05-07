Photo Credit: Wikimedia / SWinxy

Swift on the heels of a tsunami of hate on America’s university campuses, another round of professionally whipped-up rage has arrived.

Behold.

?Summer of Jihad: Prediction of Escalating Violence. ⚠️ “Antifa is Back!” @RepMTG warns of violent protests aiming to destabilize the nation. ℹ️ Thank you to the fantastic Breitbart reporter @JoshuaKlein_ for including us in his latest article. ?READ:… pic.twitter.com/NS9dhhxa55 — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) May 7, 2024

What you see above is the latest round of pro-terrorist incitement — this one in New York City — urging Americans to “join us!” in escalating the antisemitic violence that has swept the country’s campuses since the start of the October 7, 2023 war launched against Israel by Hamas.

“This is the time to escalate!” a sweet young woman in a Muslim hijab shouts through a megaphone to hundreds of enthusiastic supporters as she stands under a gently waving, humongous Palestinian Authority flag.

The crowd, like a gaggle of zombies, repeats each of her shouts, many of them wearing the requisite terrorist kefiyyahs to mask their faces.

“It is the time to escalate!” she yells again.

“Whatever you have.”

“Wherever you are.”

“Join us.”

“Cause this is the time.”

“This is the time to escalate!”

“New York, your hands are red!”

“Over 40,000 dead!”

And so on.

But it’s not just in New York. For example, at MIT students are calling for an intifada — and oh yes, to “free Palestine.”

On this elite Ivy League campus, a mob jumped the fence and then actually broke down the fence altogether to re-enter the campus and re-establish their pro-terror encampment.

? Breaking Now: MIT Students & Professional Protestors Tear Down Fence and Hop Back into Encampment ⚠️ Remember when this was one of the world’s most prestigious institutions? ✅This is America now folks. ? Follow @ShirionOrg for updates. ?@thestustustudio ? pic.twitter.com/Smo49w5Prm — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) May 6, 2024

Similar scenes are taking place across the Pond as well.

At Oxford and Cambridge Universities in London, students have set up “liberated zone encampments as well.

“Come rain or shine, we will free Palestine”, chant Oxford and Cambridge university students. They have set up “liberated zone encampments” similar to those seen in US universities. pic.twitter.com/SjvFopFZEo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 7, 2024

In the Netherlands, anti-Israel students and agitators armed with sticks attacked Jewish students on Monday at the University of Amsterdam.

Yesterday, Jewish youth were attacked by pro-Hamas protestors in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at the University of Amsterdam. Meanwhile, the police just stood there and watched. This is unacceptable!

TELEGRAM… pic.twitter.com/hMd4SFys7V — The Jewish Voice (@TJVNEWS) May 7, 2024

Equally disturbing, University of Amsterdam campus security allegedly stood and watched as the attack took place. Early Tuesday, Dutch riot police finally broke up the encampment, bulldozing barricades and detaining some 125 people in the process. The protesters hurled rocks and fireworks in response.

Remember the summer of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter?