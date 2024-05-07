Photo Credit: Wikimedia / SWinxy
Pro-terror demonstrations at Columbia University, April 2024

Swift on the heels of a tsunami of hate on America’s university campuses, another round of professionally whipped-up rage has arrived.

Behold.

What you see above is the latest round of pro-terrorist incitement — this one in New York City — urging Americans to “join us!” in escalating the antisemitic violence that has swept the country’s campuses since the start of the October 7, 2023 war launched against Israel by Hamas.

“This is the time to escalate!” a sweet young woman in a Muslim hijab shouts through a megaphone to hundreds of enthusiastic supporters as she stands under a gently waving, humongous Palestinian Authority flag.

The crowd, like a gaggle of zombies, repeats each of her shouts, many of them wearing the requisite terrorist kefiyyahs to mask their faces.

“It is the time to escalate!” she yells again.
“Whatever you have.”
“Wherever you are.”
“Join us.”
“Cause this is the time.”
“This is the time to escalate!”
“New York, your hands are red!”
“Over 40,000 dead!”

And so on.

But it’s not just in New York. For example, at MIT students are calling for an intifada — and oh yes, to “free Palestine.”

On this elite Ivy League campus, a mob jumped the fence and then actually broke down the fence altogether to re-enter the campus and re-establish their pro-terror encampment.

Similar scenes are taking place across the Pond as well.

At Oxford and Cambridge Universities in London, students have set up “liberated zone encampments as well.

In the Netherlands, anti-Israel students and agitators armed with sticks attacked Jewish students on Monday at the University of Amsterdam.

Equally disturbing, University of Amsterdam campus security allegedly stood and watched as the attack took place. Early Tuesday, Dutch riot police finally broke up the encampment, bulldozing barricades and detaining some 125 people in the process. The protesters hurled rocks and fireworks in response.

Remember the summer of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter?

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

