Photo Credit: Pixabay

Terrorists in Gaza fired a single rocket at Jewish communities in the Gaza Envelope area of southern Israel late Wednesday night — the third such attack in the past four days.

The rocket landed in an open area, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Alert incoming rocket alarm siren was triggered in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am just a bare few seconds before the projectile landed, sending hundreds of families scrambling for cover, in many cases yanking their small, sleeping children out of their beds to make the run.

It is likely there will be a response by the IDF, similar to that which took place after Monday’s attack: hours later, with enough of a wait to allow terrorists to evacuate their positions.

Shortly after midnight Monday night into Tuesday, Israeli fighter pilots bombed a Hamas weapons factory in southern Gaza and several other “terrorist targets.”

No one was injured.