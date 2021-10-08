Photo Credit: Suliman Khader/Flash90

It was bound to happen. Following Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court Judge Bilha Yahalom on Wednesday revoked a restraining order that was handed to a Jew who prayed on the Temple Mount, and confirmed that it is permissible for Jews to pray quietly in the holiest Jewish site (Bombshell: Jerusalem Court Approves Jewish Prayer on Temple Mount), Hamas is practically up in arms in response.

According to Ma’an (فصائل المقاومة تدعو للاحتشاد والرباط في المسجد الأقصى رفضاً لتعديات الاحتلال), “the resistance factions said that the occupation’s decision to establish the so-called silent prayers in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous aggression against our Islamic sanctities.”

In a statement they released together, the terrorist factions stressed what the Israeli court had decided to “allow settlers to perform their prayers in the Al-Aqsa courtyards, which is a brutal decision for which the occupation bears full responsibility.”

That’s what we love about Islam: tolerance of other faiths.

The terrorist alliance explained that “this diabolical and malicious decision is a prelude to the conspiracy of the temporal and spatial division of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which helps the settlers to continue their crimes against Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds (that’s Jerusalem – DI).

They continued: “Al-Aqsa Mosque is mentioned in a verse in the Qur’an and is part of the faith,” and added, “We will not let go of a grain of dust from Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa as long as we live.”

Of course, Jerusalem—or Al-Quds—is not mentioned even once in the Qur’an. After the Land of Israel was occupied by the Muslims, its capital was Ramlah, some 30 miles west of Jerusalem, signifying that Jerusalem meant nothing to them. According to Prof. Mordechai Kedar (The myth of al-Aqsa), Islam rediscovered Jerusalem 50 years after Mohammad’s death. In 682 CE, Abd Allah ibn al-Zubayr rebelled against the Islamic rulers in Damascus, conquered Mecca, and prevented pilgrims from reaching Mecca for the Hajj. Abd al-Malik, the Umayyad Calif, needed an alternative site for the pilgrimage and settled on Jerusalem which was then under his control. In order to justify this choice, a verse from the Koran was chosen (17,1 = sura 17, verse,) which states (translation by Majid Fakhri):

“Glory to Him who caused His servant to travel by night from the Sacred Mosque to the Farthest Mosque, whose precincts We have blessed, in order to show him some of Our Signs, He is indeed the All-Hearing, the All-Seeing.”

The meaning ascribed to this verse is that “the furthest mosque” (al-masgid al-aqsa) is in Jerusalem and that Mohammed was conveyed there one night (although at that time the journey took three days by camel) on the back of al-Buraq, a magical horse with the head of a woman, wings of an eagle, the tail of a peacock, and hoofs reaching to the horizon. Apparently, the Prophet chose this unusual means of conveyance to fly to Heaven – in his dream.

It’s kind of where Islam meets Mormonism and Scientology and everybody brings lots of weed.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, when religion is above all real estate and power, the terrorist factions warned Israel against “the continuation of its crimes against Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa, as the battle of Al-Quds’ sword and its repercussions are still present in the field,” and called on “the masses of the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and the West Bank and in the lands of the 1948 occupation to gather in Al-Aqsa Mosque in rejection of this clear violation of the right to our land and our sanctities.”

“Let the nation’s masses demand to carry out their sacred duty at the place of the ascension of its Prophet to Heaven, since defending Jerusalem is the duty of all Muslims.”

Very angry people them Muslims. We must give them rule over Judea and Samaria, because, well, if we don’t they could get even angrier. They’ve been in a frustrated rage since the 1400s, it builds up.