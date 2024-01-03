Photo Credit: Bring Them Home Now website

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Wednesday that 25-year-old Shahar Baruch, an Israeli hostage dragged into Gaza captivity on October 7th by Hamas terrorists, was killed during a rescue attempt on December 8th by IDF special forces.

Hamas Claims Israeli Hostage Was Killed in IDF Rescue Attempt

Baruch’s death was initially announced December 9th in a joint statement by Kibbutz Be’eri, where his family lived, and the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. At the time, Hamas claimed the Israeli forces attempting his rescue had caused his death.

Military representatives have informed Baruch’s family that his death, sadly, had been confirmed, and that he died while Israeli forces were attempting to rescue him from captivity.

The confirmation comes as a double blow to the young man’s parents: Baruch’s brother Idan was murdered on October 7th during the invasion and massacre perpetrated by the Hamas-led terrorists.

The IDF added that the precise circumstances of Baruch’s death are not yet clear.