Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization launched a slew of missiles into the Mediterranean Sea overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Arab media reported.

The barrage of rocket fire was allegedly a warning to the Israeli government as a harbinger of things to come should the Jewish State proceed with its long-held plans to extend sovereignty to her communities in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

Wednesday (July 1) was declared by terrorist groups across the Palestinian Authority from Gaza straight through to Ramallah to be a so-called “Day of Rage” against those plans.

“Days of Rage” are declared regularly by mouthpieces for the Palestinian Authority government, Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist group, its allied terror organizations in the enclave and various assorted other terrorist gangs in Judea and Samaria.

Such events also typically involve attacks against Israeli civilians on the roads along the seam lines between pre- and post-1967 Israel, and major violence against those who protect the rest of us, IDF soldiers and Border Guard Police officers.

Netanyahu: No Sovereignty for Settlers on July 1

While Hamas was firing its rockets into the sea, however, Israel had already decided not to go ahead with its scheduled plan to extend sovereignty to her communities on July 1, but rather to take a deep breath and a second look.

It’s not yet clear when – or if – the plan will be implemented this summer. Or at all.