Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

For the first time since the start of the October 7th war with Hamas, haredi (Orthodox) Israeli military battalions has carried out multiple raids against the enemy in Gaza.

בשבוע האחרון גדוד ׳נצח יהודה׳ תחת החטיבה הצפונית באוגדת עזה, ביצע פשיטות ופעל לסיכול והשמדת תשתיות טרור ואויב במרחב בית חאנון. לוחמי הגדוד השמידו עמדות נ״ט ותצפית, פירי מנהרות וכן חיסלו מחבלים במרחב pic.twitter.com/hRQpWok3nK — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 8, 2024

Advertisement





Over the past week, the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, under the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division, carried out raids and worked to thwart and destroy terrorist and enemy infrastructure in the area of Beit Hanoun, in northeastern Gaza.

The fighters of the battalion destroyed anti-tank and observation posts, tunnel shafts and also eliminated terrorists in the area.