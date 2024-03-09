Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
The IDF's Netzach Yehuda battalion operating in northern Gaza.

For the first time since the start of the October 7th war with Hamas, haredi (Orthodox) Israeli military battalions has carried out multiple raids against the enemy in Gaza.

Over the past week, the Netzach Yehuda Battalion, under the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division, carried out raids and worked to thwart and destroy terrorist and enemy infrastructure in the area of Beit Hanoun, in northeastern Gaza.

The fighters of the battalion destroyed anti-tank and observation posts, tunnel shafts and also eliminated terrorists in the area.

