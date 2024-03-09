Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Public Domain

Once again, pro-Hamas anarchists have proved their complete disregard for the basic tenets of history and civilization.

Members of the pro-Hamas “Palestinian Action” group in Britain destroyed an historic painting of Lord Arthur James Balfour on Friday.

The painting was on display at Trinity College Cambridge, a college of the University of Cambridge in Cambridge, England.

Lord Balfour authored the Balfour Declaration of 1917 while serving as Britain’s foreign minister.

The document expressed Britain’s support for the establishment of a Jewish Homeland in the region which at the time was called “British Mandate Palestine” and which ultimately became the State of Israel — while serving as Britain’s Foreign Minister.

In 2020, the Palestinian Authority government filed a lawsuit against the British government at a court in the PA-controlled Samaria city of Shechem, claiming “the suffering of the Palestinians” stemming from the historic document.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Palestinian Authority trade unions, the International Commission to Support Palestinian People’s Rights and the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate.