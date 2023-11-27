Photo Credit: IDF

The Qatari Foreign Ministry has announced the temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is to be extended by two days.

Israeli media reported the Hamas terrorist organization confirmed the agreement, which will allow for the release of at least 20 more Israeli captives in exchange for some 60 convicted Palestinian Authority terrorists serving time in Israeli prisons.

The White House confirmed the report from Washington DC prior to a likewise confirmation from an Israeli official who spoke with Axios correspondent Barak Ravid.

According to a political source quoted by Israel’s Channel N12 News, Israel agrees to the extension “if Hamas forwards by midnight the names of 20 hostages it will release.”

Under the terms of the deal, Hamas will release 10 Israeli hostages each extra day of the ceasefire, in exchange for 30 convicted Palestinian Authority terrorists.

If true, it also means the IDF will be making preparations to resume its operations in Gaza by land, in the air and by sea.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situation assessment in the Command and Control Center for the Missing and Hostages, together with the Director of the Mossad David Barnea, Deputy Director of the ISA, Commander of the Intelligence Apparatus for the Missing and Hostages Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitsan Alon, and advisor to the Minister of Defense Col. (res.) Lior Lotan.