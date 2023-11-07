Photo Credit: IDF

Explosives stored by Hamas next to a hospital in Gaza were detonated early Tuesday when Israeli military forces from the IDF’s Division 36 attacked the terrorists, who had barricaded themselves in a building near Al-Quds Hospital. The terror group had planned to launch an attack against Israeli forces from its position, but never got the chance.

The fighters on the ground directed an IAF aircraft to attack the group of terrorists. The attack led to what the IDF described as “significant secondary explosions” caused by explosives stored at the site.

Advertisement





The IDF said in a statement that the massive explosion proved Hamas is storing weapons in civilian areas.

IDF Major-General Yaron Finkelman, commander of the IDF’s Southern Command, told reporters at a news briefing on Tuesday that for the first time in decades, “The IDF is fighting in the heart of Gaza, in the heart of terror.”

Over the past day, the IDF 7th Armored Brigade’s “Combat Team” has taken control of a military stronghold of the Hamas terrorist organization in northern Gaza.

Anti-tank launchers and missiles, various weapons and intelligence materials were located at the outpost. In a separate assault, Israeli forces exposed evidence of Hamas storage of explosives among its civilians.

An IAF fighter jet also eliminated a squad of around 10 terrorists in a strike coordinated by fighters from the Nahal infantry brigade who identified the cell and directed the attack.

Later, the fighters identified an anti-tank squad that was operating near them and directed another aircraft to attack that cell as well.

Overnight, the IDF attacked dozens of positions used by terrorists for launching mortars. In addition, IDF naval forces attacked Hamas positions that were using high-tech means for directing attacks with precision weaponry.

TPS/Tazpit Press Service contributed content to this report.