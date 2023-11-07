Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi / Flash 90

Israel responded Monday night to the decision by Jordan last week to recall its ambassador to the kingdom “for consultations.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has been vociferous in his support for Gaza and his hate for Israel since the invasion by Gaza’s murderous Hamas terrorist organization on October 7 and the barbaric slaughter of more than 1,400 citizens and dual nationals. Another 240 Israelis and dual nationals were abducted and dragged into Gaza the same day and remain captive.

The Jordanian monarch has been equally adamant that his nation — and Egypt — will not accept any of the innocent civilian refugees from the fighting in Gaza that has resulted when the IDF went to war to eliminate the existential threat on Israel’s southern border.

Over the past weekend, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi went so far as to accuse Israel of committing “war crimes” in Gaza.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry noted in its response to Jordan that the Jewish State is fighting a murderous terrorist organization “that poses a danger to the entire region.

“Israel’s relations with Jordan are of strategic importance to both countries and we regret the inflammatory statements from Jordan’s leadership,” the ministry said.

“Israel’s objective is to eliminate Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure and Israel has no intention of harming the civilian population or deporting it,” the ministry said in a clear refutation of the monarch’s claim that a new generation of refugees is being created by Israel’s war against Gaza’s terrorists.

“Hamas is responsible for the harm caused to innocent people and for the situation in Gaza today,” the ministry said.