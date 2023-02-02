Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The Israel Air Force destroyed several Hamas weapon production and storage sites in Gaza overnight in retaliation for a rocket attack on southern Israel hours earlier.

Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza

Advertisement





“Every attempt to harm our citizens will be met with the full force of the IDF,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

One of the sites that was hit was used for raw chemical production. Another was a weapons factory.

The attack followed the launch by Gaza terrorists of an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile, aimed at a heavily populated area in southern Israel.

A 50-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was hospitalized after she slipped and fell while racing for a bomb shelter.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization, generously supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.