Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90
A ball of fire and smoke rises during Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on January 2, 2022.

The Israel Air Force destroyed several Hamas weapon production and storage sites in Gaza overnight in retaliation for a rocket attack on southern Israel hours earlier.

Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza

Advertisement


“Every attempt to harm our citizens will be met with the full force of the IDF,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement.

One of the sites that was hit was used for raw chemical production. Another was a weapons factory.

The attack followed the launch by Gaza terrorists of an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile, aimed at a heavily populated area in southern Israel.

A 50-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was hospitalized after she slipped and fell while racing for a bomb shelter.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organization, generously supported by Iran, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHow Modern Orthodoxy Looks In Israel
Next articleNYS Regents Exam Blasted for ‘Loaded’ Questions on Israel
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR