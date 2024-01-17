Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
Rocket launchers used to fire at Netivot, located in Bureij and destroyed by the 646th Brigade Combat Team during Gaza operations.

Israeli combat forces from the 646th Brigade Combat Team operating around Bureij in recent weeks located and destroyed the array of underground rocket launchers that Gaza terrorists used on Tuesday to fire at Netivot while operating near Bureij in Gaza.

While the 646th Brigade Combat Team was operating near Bureij on Tuesday, the terrorists launched the barrage of approximately 25 rockets was fired toward Netivot, a southern Israeli city in which the tomb of the saintly Baba Sali is located.

“The soldiers pursued the terrorist suspected of launching the rockets and arrested seven armed terrorists. In addition, several other terrorist operatives were killed by the troops during the operation,” the IDF said.

At the end of the pursuit, the combat team located the launch compound with three rocket launchers, each with ten barrels, some of which were loaded with rockets ready for launch.

The compound and the rocket launchers were destroyed in an engineering operation by the combat engineering soldiers from the 710th Battalion.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

