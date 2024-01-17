Photo Credit: X/Twitter

Pro-Hamas = Pro-Cancer.

Or that’s the takeaway when the Pro-Hamas mob that’s been terrorizing New York City decided to chant “Shame on you!” in front of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Advertisement





Maybe the pro-Hamas rallies were chanting that to people on the street? Nope. They made a point of shouting, “Make sure they hear you, they’re in the windows.”

The people in the windows are doctors, cancer patients and kids with cancer because this is a hospital that has one of the top juvenile cancer programs in the country.

“Why,” is the obvious question some people have because they fundamentally misunderstand what’s going on.

The Hamas rioters have disrupted Christmas tree lightings and parades, they picked a fight with Alec Baldwin, of all people, who was just walking down the street.

This isn’t about Israel. This is about their hatred for everything that exists. That’s what really motivates the Left.

Take it from the figurehead of the People’s Forum, the ChiCom backed group behind some of the NYC riots.

Israel, like the police, or whatever cause they’re howling about this week, is a proxy for destroying our civilization.

So in that spirit, shouting, “Shame on you” at kids with cancer in a cancer hospital makes as much sense as anything else they do.

The Left is out to destroy everything. And that really does mean everything.

{Reposted from FrontPageMag}