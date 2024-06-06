Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli military forces have uncovered another Hamas compound embedded inside an UNRWA school, this time in the area of Nuseirat, in central Gaza.

The forces also eliminated terrorists who took part in the murderous attack on communities in southern Israel on October 7th.

IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence and the ISA, conducted a precise strike on the Hamas compound, which like many other terrorist command centers, was found embedded inside a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Israeli forces have said they have yet to find an UNRWA school that was not somehow infiltrated or entirely taken over by Hamas.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist members of the Nukhba Special Forces who participated in the invasion and slaughter of some 1,200 people in southern Israeli communities on October 7th were found to be operating in the compound.

The terrorists were directing operations from the area of the school while exploiting it and using it as a shelter and command center.

“Terrorists who planned attacks and promoted terrorist activities against IDF troops in recent days were eliminated in the strike,” the IDF said.

Before the strike, the IDF took steps to reduce the risk of harming uninvolved civilians during the strike, including the use of aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.