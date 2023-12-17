Photo Credit: Pixabay / laterjay

The IDF’s Homefront Command has repeatedly warned Israeli civilians not to ever touch rocket fragments they sometimes find on the ground following an interception of Gaza missile fire by the Iron Dome aerial defense system.

This was particularly relevant over the weekend, when rocket fragments were found in the playground of a kindergarten in the west of the city and at a construction site in the city center. Rocket fragments were also found in the coastal city of Ashkelon.

Fragments of rockets fired from Gaza towards Jerusalem last Friday were found in the playground of a kindergarten in the west of the city and at a construction site in the city center. pic.twitter.com/BxikFBavDi — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) December 17, 2023

Advertisement





And yet, sometimes people forget, or their curiosity overcomes their common sense.

For instance, Israelis are warned not to leave their safe spaces and bomb shelters until ten full minutes after hearing the Red Alert incoming rocket alarm siren, because shrapnel might still be falling from an Iron Dome interception far above. And they are told NOT to touch the shrapnel or pieces of rockets they find.

But on Saturday, a man in Ashkelon was seriously injured when he ignored that warning and touched part of an intercepted rocket, one that actually was an explosive element from the missile.

The “piece” blew up when the man touched it because some types of explosive elements require little more than a nudge or touch to detonate.

So, once again, Israel Police have issued a warning to the public, NOT to touch any part of any rocket they find on the ground after an attack — because that interesting bit of metal might still contain an explosive that could detonate.