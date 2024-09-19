Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel has submitted a new proposal to the United States to end the war in Gaza by freeing all of the remaining hostages held by Hamas and allowing the terror group’s leader Yahya Sinwar to exit the enclave, Kan News reported on Thursday.

The framework for the deal, which would be achieved all in one phase, also includes safe passage out of Gaza for other senior Hamas terrorists, the release of Arab security prisoners, demilitarization of the Strip and a new system of governance in Gaza.

Israel’s Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, met with families of the hostages and updated them on the proposal, according to the report. Some of the relatives told Kan that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should present the proposal to the United Nations.

"עסקת המעבר הבטוח": גירוש סינוואר מעזה, וסיום המלחמה – בישראל הגישו מתווה חדש לארצות הברית | לכל הפרטים >>> https://t.co/z44KbwUvK4@SuleimanMas1 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 19, 2024

Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver a speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 27.

In the meeting with the families, Hirsch reportedly said that the proposal was presented during his meetings last week with American officials at the White House and State Department.

The proposal has been dubbed the “Safe Passage Deal,” according to sources who met with Hirsch.

“In light of the difficulties in the negotiations and the ticking clock of the hostages’ lives, we seek to propose a ‘secondary plan’ that will shorten the stages and allow for a quicker deal. This will happen if Sinwar leaves and brings an end to the war. It will also allow us to meet the objectives of the war while enabling Hamas leadership in Gaza to exit safely to a secure location,” an Israeli official told Kan.

More than 30 families of hostages are expected to attend next week’s U.N. General Assembly to meet with international officials and promote the release of their loved ones.

“We welcome the new Netanyahu proposal, which strengthens security in Israel and allows for a comprehensive regional arrangement. The prime minister must lead this proposal with courage, determination and speed,” said Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

