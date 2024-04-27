Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

According to several Israeli media outlets, Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 atrocities, on Saturday accepted an Egyptian proposed deal for the release of some hostages, a deal that has reportedly been approved by Israel. Jerusalem expects to receive Hamas’s answer within 48 hours.

As expected, on Saturday night, demonstrators took to the streets against the government and for the return of the hostages, in Tel Aviv and several other locations, including Jerusalem, Caesarea, Haifa, and Be’er Sheva. As has been the case every week, the main demonstration calling for new elections and the unseating of the democratically elected prime minister is being held on Kaplan Street, off the Ayalon highway. Also expect a demonstration of hostages’ family members and many who are not, in front of the Begin gate of the Kriya compound, where the defense ministry is located.

As to the actual content of the Egyptian proposal, for which Israel has given a tentative green light, according to News12 reporter Yaron Avraham, the first phase will be a humanitarian deal in which dozens of hostages will be released. There is a dispute over the numbers. Israel claims that Hamas can release much more than 20 hostages in the humanitarian phase, and is prepared to add one day of a ceasefire in Gaza for every additional hostage.

In the second phase, according to Avraham, the Egyptians are proposing a comprehensive deal that will include the cessation of the war, but Israel won’t be required to announce this ahead of time, although it would be required to make other concessions, mainly allowing the return of the people who fled northern Gaza, presumably including Hamas terrorists who would blend in the crowds.

A government source responded on Saturday, claiming the report is not true, Israel did not accept the Egyptian demands and presented its own conditions for a deal. Most importantly, according to the source, Israel did not agree to end the war, nor to an IDF withdrawal from the Strip or other demands presented by Hamas.

A different government source told Kan11 News on Saturday that “Egypt can also use sticks against Hamas, as opposed to Qatar, which only offers Hamas carrots.” The bargaining chips in Egypt’s hands are, among other things, facilitating the exit of Gaza residents from the Strip into Egyptian territory, including members of Hamas.

According to Channel 14 on Saturday night, Israel suggested Hamas would release 33 humanitarian hostages in exchange for the release of hundreds of terrorists, including those with Jewish blood on their hands. Every released hostage will add one day to a ceasefire.

Also, Israel will allow a massive movement of women, children, and men over the age of 65 to the north of the Gaza Strip starting in the next few days. After the evacuation begins, there will be a few more days in which, should Hamas respond in the affirmative to the deal, the fighting would be stopped.

On Saturday, Hamas released yet another video, featuring two Israeli hostages, filmed earlier this week. The two men, Keith Segal, 64, and Omri Miran, 46, were juxtaposed in the beginning with images of PM Netanyahu and DM Gallant saying the attack on Rafah would lead to the release of the hostages, with the suggestion that these efforts have already failed. It was first-rate psychological warfare, created by writers and editors who know Israeli society well.

משפחותיהם של קית’ סיגל ועמרי מירן אישרו את פרסום הסרטון של חמאס: “ההוכחה הברורה שצריך לעשות הכול לאשר עסקה” | לידיעה המלאה >>> https://t.co/5m01DjqtzM@YoavBorowitz pic.twitter.com/q9KztkVCHX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 27, 2024