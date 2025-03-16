Photo Credit: US CENTCOM / public domain

Houthi terrorists in Yemen fired a missile at the State of Israel early Sunday — but the missile hit Egypt instead.

The missile, launched from Yemen and intended to strike Israel, landed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula overnight near the coastal city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Advertisement





Israel had already raised its alert level in anticipation of possible attacks after the Houthis threated to resume missile and combat drone strikes against the Jewish State.

The Iranian proxy pledged to retaliate following an hours-long series of airstrikes aimed at the Yemeni terror group on Saturday evening by the US Navy and its ally, Great Britain.

CENTCOM Forces Launch Large Scale Operation Against Iran-Backed Houthis in Yemen On March 15, US Central Command initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and… pic.twitter.com/u5yx8WneoG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

The strikes were launched by F/A-18 jets from the USS Truman carrier strike force in the Red Sea, and aided by P8 Poseidon, RC-135V and MQ-4C Triton jets and drones flying out of US bases in the Gulf. A British KC2 Voyager out of Cyprus also took part.

At least 132 people were killed in the airstrikes and “hundreds were wounded” according to the Houthi health ministry. Other sources estimated between 31 and 48 dead, in addition to dozens more wounded.

A spokesperson for the terrorist group told NBC News that the Houthis would respond with “more escalation.”

Yemeni Houthi Official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti in Response to American Military Attacks: There Will Be a Retaliation against American Targets; We Will Meet Escalation with Escalation pic.twitter.com/NNkzgpARyF — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) March 16, 2025

A member of the Houthi political bureau told the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news outlet, “Our response to this aggression will be on the ground. The attack on populated areas in the heart of Sana’a is proof of the enemy’s military failure.”

President Donald Trump ordered the airstrikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen on Saturday in response to renewed attacks on shipping vessels transiting the Red Sea, attacks which began in solidarity with Gaza’s Hamas terrorist organization after it invaded Israel on October 7, 2023. Thousands of Hamas-led terrorists tortured and slaughtered some 1,200 people and kidnapped 252 others, dragging them into Gaza as hostages.

The Houthis are generously supplied with weapons systems and other ordnance by their patrons in Tehran and Saturday night’s blitzkrieg was seen as an American message to Iran.

Trump promised the US would use “overwhelming lethal force” until the Houthis cease attacks on shipping along a vital maritime corridor.

Senior US officials told journalists the airstrikes could last for days, and may intensify, depending upon the response of the Houthis.

Share this article on WhatsApp: