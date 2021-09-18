Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Ra’am MK Walid Taha told Israel’s Channel 12 that an Israeli war with Gaza wouldn’t make them leave the coalition and topple the current government.

Taha said that even if Ra’am, which is an Islamic party, left the coalition in response to a war with Gaza, the government that replaced it wouldn’t change its policy with Gaza.

יו״ר ועדת הפנים ח״כ וליד טהא מרע״ם מאשר את דברי בנט שמבצע בעזה לא בהכרח יסכן את הממשלה: ״אם נצא מהקואליציה – אז תגיע ממשלה אחרת שלא תילחם?״ @N12News @DaphnaLiel pic.twitter.com/1w0dECxCjq — פגוש את העיתונות (@pgosh_MTP) September 18, 2021

