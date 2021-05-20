Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

The Israeli security cabinet convened Thursday evening to consider its next step as Israeli and foreign news outlets reported that Israel has agreed to end its military operation and that Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry told JewishPress.com that it could not confirm the report.

Hamas political bureau member Husam Budran told a radio station that no agreement with Israel has been reached.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also told Reuters that its group had not yet been informed of any development regarding a ceasefire with Israel. “The battle is continuing,” PIJ said.

And yet, the rumors persisted, particularly because Israel’s security cabinet was allegedly meeting to discuss a ceasefire proposal advanced by the Egyptian mediators.

It hardly seems the time to create another ceasefire deal that in the long run will likely once again be broken.

Since 12 noon on Thursday, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired continual rocket barrages on southern Israel – in particular, at the coastal city of Ashkelon, the port city of Ashdod, the central Negev city of Be’er Sheva and the southern end of the Shefela region, Israel’s coastal plain.

Among the reports of damage throughout the region, officials said a factory in Be’er Sheva’s Emek Sara area sustained heavy damage after a direct hit.

Likewise a building in Ashkelon, where a 32-year-old man sustained head wounds; he was taken to Barzilai Medical Center in the city.

An anti-tank missile was fired by Gaza terrorists at an empty IDF bus from which some 30 soldiers had miraculously disembarked just moments before the attack. One soldier sustained shrapnel wounds. He was taken to the hospital as well.

Since 7 am Thursday morning, Hamas fired at least 299 rockets at Israeli communities; in addition, 42 of those launches were misfires, with the projectile landing on the Gaza side of the border.

The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted 90 percent of the rockets that were headed toward populated areas.

Since the start of Operation Guardian of the Walls, some 4,340 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli territory; of those, approximately 640 were misfires with the projectile exploding in Gaza territory, wounding and killing Gaza’s women and children.

Since Thursday morning, the Israel Air Force has struck at least 30 rocket and mortar launching positions in Gaza, locate both above ground and below ground. Several of the targeted rocket and mortar shell launchers were loaded at the time, ready to fire and aimed at Israeli communities.

To date, the IAF has destroyed at least 60 miles of the Hamas “Metro” tunnel network in Gaza.