Photo Credit: Aharon Krohn/Flash90

At 1:32 PM on Monday, the rocket alert sounded in the communities of Sha’ar Hanegev and Sderot, near the Gaza border. Residents report hearing an explosion. The IDF confirms there was an intercept by the Iron Dome over Sderot. The terrorists launched two rockets at Israel, one was intercepted, the second fell short and landed in Gaza.

There is a lot of tension and anger in Gaza over the money from Qatar which still hasn’t been delivered, as no mechanism has been found to keep it out of the hands of Hamas terrorists. Yesterday, some of the terrorist factions threatened to restart their terror attacks on Israel on Monday evening, if the money isn’t transferred by then.

Advertisement



On Channel 12 they reported that the IDF suspects the launch was connected to the death of the terrorists in Jenin overnight.

No injuries or damage are reported.

This was the first rocket attack from Gaza since Operation Guardians of the Walls in May.

ככל הנראה, יירוט אחד מעל שדרות https://t.co/d5BuwXJiNa pic.twitter.com/X1yliwOJnc — איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) August 16, 2021