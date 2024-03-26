Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF Intelligence Division has revealed some of the evidence gathered during investigations and questioning of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists following their capture.



The interrogations, carried out by Unit 504 investigators, revealed the expansive number of organized terrorists operating from within Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital.



Investigations by Israeli military intelligence found that approximately “600 to 1,000 Hamas operatives are hiding in the hospital” and learned the details of weapons stored in the complex.

“The investigations are further evidence of how Hamas knowingly endangers the residents of the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Terrorists have no safe place to be, except in hospitals, so that’s where they are, or in schools and other similar places.”