Photo Credit: Ariel Hermoni / IMoD

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met Tuesday at the Pentagon with his American counterpart, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss IDF operations required to free the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and to ensure the destruction of the terror group, a proxy of Iran.

During the talks, Gallant also raised strategic issues, emphasizing the important cooperation between the Israeli and US defense establishments to ensure Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region.

“Over the past six months, we have been fighting a war against a brutal terrorist organization in Gaza. We also face attacks from seven different fronts, all led by Iran,” Gallant said in brief remarks at a joint presser with Austin.

“While I sit here in the Pentagon, Hamas leader [Ismail] Haniyeh is meeting with Iranian leadership. The picture is clear,” Gallant said.

“The negotiations on the hostage issue and Hamas positions require us to join hands in our military and diplomatic efforts and to increase pressure [on Hamas].

“I will also raise the growing threats on our northern border, and our commitment to returning displaced communities to their homes,” Gallant added.

During his meeting on Monday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Gallant emphasized that the outcome of the October 7 war “will impact the region for decades to come, and will send a signal to the common enemies of both countries.”

The meeting between Gallant and Sullivan was held at the White House in private, “four eyes only,” and lasted about 90 minutes.

During the conversation, Gallant and Sullivan discussed efforts to ensure the release of hostages held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, as well as the measures required to ensure the destruction of Hamas’ governing and military capabilities, the minister’s office said.