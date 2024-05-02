Photo Credit: Nadav Goldstein/TPS

Israeli security forces thwarted an Arab terror cell operating under the direction of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad headquarters in Lebanon and planning bomb attacks against soldiers in Samaria, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Thursday.

Indictments were filed against three men, all from the village of Ya’bad, near Jenin in the Samaria military court on Thursday.

Arrested in January were Ahmed Taleb Khaled Abu Bakr, 29, Ibrahim Abdel Rahim Jaber Abu Bakr, 29, both senior Islamic Jihad figures in Ya’bad, along with 18-year-old Abada Mansour Muhammad Abu Bakr.

The Shin Bet seized explosives ready for use.

During the Shin Bet investigation, it emerged that Ahmed and Ibrahim had secret contacts with the Islamic Jihad through the terror group’s Lebanese headquarters. The pair received, among other things, money and cryptocurrency.

The two also experimented with ways to produce explosive charges that could be activated remotely. The Shin Bet learned that Abada was recruited by Ibrahim to help produce the explosive charges.

Since October 7, approximately 3,850 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom roughly 1,650 are associated with Hamas.