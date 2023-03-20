Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday signed an order to shut down the Voice of Palestine radio station, which is an official broadcasting channel of the Palestinian Authority. The station is located in Ramallah and can be received within Greenline Israel.

The radio station is operated by a company in Beit Hanina and is a branch of the official station in Ramallah. According to sources, Israel Police arrived at the company’s offices and informed the staff about the shutdown.

The decree that was signed by Minister Ben Gvir reads: “Under my legal authority, I order the prevention of the [station’s] activity anywhere within the borders of the State of Israel.”

He continued: “I instruct the owner of the business and any person in a managerial position, who operates as part of said activity, not to allow this activity in all areas of the State of Israel.”

He added: “I will not accept and we will not allow incitement and support for terrorism and terrorists, neither by the Palestinian Authority nor by any other body. The State of Israel is sovereign and anyone who tries to fight us will find himself outside.”

The Voice of Palestine was originally known as the Voice of Palestinian Revolution, until the 1993 Oslo Accords and was launched on 17 October 1998. On October 12, 2000, shortly after the outbreak of the Second Intifada, Israeli Air Force raids bombed the station and ended the transmission of the Voice of Palestine. When it was shut down the station was only broadcasting on the AM band.