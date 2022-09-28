Photo Credit: Suat Kılıçtaş’ Twitter

The brother of terrorist Raad Hazam, who on April 7 killed three Israelis and injured six in a pub on Dizengoff Street, was eliminated Wednesday morning in a fire exchange with IDF soldiers at the Jenin refugee camp.

A Palestinian youth was killed, and 9 others were wounded by Israeli occupation forces during a military raid into Jenin. pic.twitter.com/raiqsRk7Hx — Shadia Ahmed (@ShadiaA83905169) September 28, 2022

Advertisement



IDF forces surrounded the house of Abd Hazem, who had been hunted for five months since the murderous attack. A member of the PA security forces who participated in the exchange of fire was also shot dead.

In response to the April 7 attack, IDF Forces invaded Jenin, raiding the Hazem family home to prepare it for demolition. Then Prime Minister Naftali Bennett granted “all security forces full freedom” of operation in Judea and Samaria. “There are not and will not be limits on this war,” Bennett said. “We are granting full freedom of action to the army, the Shin Bet, and all the security forces to defeat terrorism.”

On April 9, the IDF killed a PA Arab belonging to Islamic Jihad and wounded 13 others, including a 19-year-old woman who received a bullet to her stomach. Israel also deployed additional engineering troops to the seamline border with the PA to patch the holes in the security barrier through which illegal day workers and terrorists sneak into Israel.

WAFA reported that a large Israeli force raided Jenin and its refugee camp Wednesday morning, “firing in all directions and shooting tear gas canisters while surrounding and shelling a house that belongs to Fathi Hazem, father of Raad, who was killed by Israeli forces in April following an attack in Tel Aviv.”

According to Al Quds, the IDF brought along two bulldozers and turned the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp into a war zone using drones that fly at low altitudes, in addition to the heavy live sniper fire targeting young terrorists.