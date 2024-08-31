Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Kfir Brigade in cooperation with Yamam (Israel’s National Counter-Terrorism Unit) and Shin Bet (ISA) forces have been operating in the Nur Shams area for the past few days. During the activity, five terrorists were eliminated, including Mohammed Jabar “Abu Shujaa”, the head of the terror organization in the Nur Shams area. Additionally, Six wanted individuals were apprehended.

Advertisement





During the operation, the forces located and destroyed dozens of explosives that were planted on the roads with the aim of harming our forces.

The soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle near the government hospital in Tulkarem, inside the vehicle they located an M16 rifle and a large quantity of weapons.

“During the operation, explosives laboratories, weapons laboratories and many terrorists were eliminated, Major Roi, company commander in the Haruv Reconnaissance Battalion, said in a statement.

Thus far, 14 terrorists have been eliminated and dozens of explosives have been destroyed ashe IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces continue their activities in the Jenin area.

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi traveled to Jenin and conducted a situational assessment with the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division and the Commanding Officer of the Menashe Brigade.

Halevi said the operation is one intended to “dismantle the terrorism that emanates from the camps in Judea and Samaria.”

But the term “camps” at this point is misnomer: the so-called “refugee camps” that were established following the 1948 and 1967 wars have long since become neighborhoods, towns and cities in Palestinian Authority-controlled areas.

These communities — referred to euphemistically as “camps” — are populated by tens of thousands of residents who live in homes, not tents or shacks. They are blessed with modern shopping centers, banks, garages, and medical clinics just as other communities are.

Some of the residents have also created factories and warehouses that produce and store weapons used to arm the terrorists who attempt to murder their Israeli neighbors.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned this past June during a tour of Samaria that the Islamic Republic is now providing these terrorists as well with weapons, funding and training. The move is aimed at helping these terrorists with their genocidal goal to annihilate the Jewish State and its Jews, while also recruiting them as new Iranian proxies.

DM: Iran Trying to Introduce Weapons into Jenin

“Last night, there was an attack involving two car bombs that left from the Hebron area and went toward the Gush Etzion area,” Halevi said during his visit to Jenin. “Look at this attack; what you are doing here entering the camps is exactly the idea to prevent the terrorists from loading explosives onto a car bomb and carrying out an attack in a community, against IDF troops, or anywhere else.

“This is where the offensive idea is from, of going and confronting terrorism, places where they are building attacking capabilities. This is a very important thing,” Halevi emphasized.

“We will not let terrorism in Judea and Samaria raise its head, which is why the initiative to go from city to city, camp to camp with excellent intelligence, very good operational capabilities, very strong aerial intelligence support, and above all, with very moral and determined soldiers and commanders,” he pledged.

“In this way we will protect the citizens of Israel, exactly like this.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: