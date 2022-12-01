Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The IDF overnight Thursday eliminated two senior members of the Islamic Jihad in Wadi Burqin, 5 km west of Jenin, wounded at least 10, and arrested three. Israel’s security apparatus is concerned about an escalation as a result, and even shootings from Gaza, based on threats from the Jihad and Hamas.

בפעילות משותפת של לוחמי יחידת דובדבן, סיירת חרוב ושב”כ בכפר ואדי ברוקין נעצרו שלושה מבוקשים החשודים במעורבות בפעילות טרור. במהלך הפעילות הלוחמים ירו לעבר חמושים שירו לעברם. זוהו פגיעות>> pic.twitter.com/5J49zR5rsp — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 1, 2022

In addition, WAFA reported that Israeli forces re-arrested a former security prisoner and ransacked his family home in Kobar, north of the city of Ramallah. Meanwhile, heavily armed Israeli police rounded two others from Jerusalem – one from Issawiyeh and the other from Kfar HaShiloach.

The Wadi Burqin operation took a total of an hour. A little before 2:00 AM Thursday, a Mista’arvim (undercover) force of the Duvdevan unit entered the village along with a force of Sayeret Haruv of the Kfir brigade. Initially, the Duvdevan force entered the home of Islamic Jihad terrorist Wassem Faiz who led shooting attacks in Samaria and planned a car bomb detonation. Faiz was arrested without resistance, but then the forces encountered massive and accurate fire from local gunmen.

חילופי האש בג’נין | ההרוגים הם שני פעילי הזרוע הצבאית של הג’יהאד האסלאמי – נעים ג’מאל א-זוביידי ומפקד גדוד ג’נין מוחמד איימן א-סעדי. העצורים הם אמיר א-סלוואן, ווסאם אלפאיד, ח’אלד ערעראווי ואחמד אלסוס | לידיעה המלאה >> https://t.co/vUxd6XbK0f@migansh5 pic.twitter.com/9LgQgMCDUz — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 1, 2022

It is suspected that Faiz was behind the planning of a car bomb attack in the Mevo Dotan area a week and a half ago. The car exploded before the scheduled time and was extinguished by PA firefighters. Gas cylinders were later discovered in the car, only one of which exploded.

The IDF fighters who entered the village returned fire at the gunmen and two terrorists were eliminated: Muhammad al-Saadi, a field commander in the Jenin Brigade and a member of the Islamic Jihad; and Na’im Zabeidi, the cousin of terrorist Zakaria Zabeidi and an active member of the Al-Aqsa Brigades in Jenin. Al-Saadi was a known commander responsible for arming terrorists and shooting attacks against the security forces, and Zabeidi was also involved in shooting attacks. More than 10 terrorists were injured in the exchange.

During the operation, the forces identified a suspicious vehicle with an armed man in it. The fighters arrested him and confiscated his weapon. There were no casualties among our soldiers, who left the village a little before 3:00 in the morning.