Photo Credit: MDA Spokesperson

Samir Awni Harbi Aslan, 41, was killed at dawn Thursday while trying to interfere with the arrest of his son, Ramzi, who was wanted by Israeli security forces during mass arrests of terror suspects in the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, Al Quds reported. Aslan was hit by a bullet in the chest.

The IDF forces arrested about 14 terror suspects, including some released security prisoners.

Advertisement







On Wednesday evening, a terrorist named Sanad Mohammad Samasra, 19, carried out an attack in the Yehuda farm in southern Mount Hebron, stabbing the farm owner Elishiv Nahum in the neck. A Jewish electrician who was present at the scene shot and neutralized the attacker.

Nahum recently received threats on his life from his Arab neighbors and informed the IDF.

MDA paramedic Elyashiv Amitai reported: “When we arrived on the scene, we found the victim fully conscious with wounds to his upper body. We provided medical treatment including stopping the bleeding and bandaging the wounds and conveyed him to the hospital in moderate and stable condition. The terrorist was neutralized.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday night thanked the man who killed the terrorist in Yehuda farm for his bravery. He told the man, who happens to be his next-door neighbor in Kiryat Arba, Hebron: “You are a hero of Israel. In the name of all the citizens of Israel, I thank you for your courage and quick action. Without you, the incident could have ended in a much more serious and difficult way.”