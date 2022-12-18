Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Israeli Experience

Following the Abraham Accords and the signing of the peace agreement between Israel and Morocco, it now can be disclosed that twelfth graders from a Jewish school in Casablanca participated in a week-long visit to Israel during which the students looked at offers to continue their studies in Israeli institutions of higher education after high school.

This year, 1125 students from 27 Jewish schools in France, Switzerland, and Morocco participated in the program called “Twelfth Graders in Blue and White,” which was the largest since the program had been launched 19 years ago. This unique program was conceived and executed by the Israeli Experience, an educational subsidiary company of the Jewish Agency.

Israeli Experience chairwoman Hana Pri-Zan told the participants in the concluding event at the International Convention Center, a.k.a. Binyenei HaUma: “Israel is currently leading the high-tech industry, which includes cyber, medicine, security, and the social field. You are about to graduate from high school. From here I am telling you personally – come home. Come study at the academic institutions in Israel. They belong to us, they belong to you.”