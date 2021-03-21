Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Israel has vaccinated over 105,000 Palestinian Authority (PA) citizens against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the two weeks of its operation to inoculate workers from the PA who work in Israel.

The operation, which commenced almost two weeks ago, is being led by the IDF’s Central Command, the IDF’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Ministry of Health, and the Crossings Authority, and includes the establishment of dedicated vaccination complexes at several crossings and in industrial areas throughout Judea and Samaria.

From the beginning of the operation, more than 100,000 Palestinian workers with employment licenses in Israel have so far been vaccinated with a first vaccine.

Some 120,000 PA Arabs will be vaccinated by Israeli medical teams with Moderna vaccines, which have been allocated by the state, at eight different locations throughout Judea and Samaria.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated over the weekend that the operation was “a campaign to safeguard the health of Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Brigadier General Fares Atila, Head of the IDF’s Civil Administration, stated that the impressive vaccination rate “is meaningful news for the Israeli and the Palestinian public health and economy alike.”

The vaccination sites will reopen in two weeks for the second dose.

The Palestinian Authority continues to pay large salaries to jailed terrorists rather than properly invest in health care for its citizens.