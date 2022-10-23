Photo Credit: PA Arab social networks

Terrorist Tamer Kilani, 33, a known security criminal and one of the leaders of the Aren Al-Aswad (Lions’ Den), was killed at dawn on Sunday when an explosive device blew up a motorcycle in the old city of Shechem. The IDF has not claimed responsibility for the assassination.

In a statement issued by the Lions’ Den, Kilani was described as one of the group’s fiercest fighters, who “was martyred by the explosion of a sticky TNT device, in the same way as the assassination of the two other martyrs, Al-Nani Jawabra and Bassem Abu Sariya.

The motorcycle was parked in one of the alleys of the old city of Shechem and was detonated when Kilani passed by.

According to PA Arab sources, Kilani directed the terrorist who last month planned a shooting and detonation attack in Tel Aviv and was caught near Clock Square in Jaffa. Kilani was also one of the planners of the attack in which an explosive device was planted at the gas station of Kedumim, as well as an attempt to throw an explosive charge at an IDF force in the Shechem area, and place a bomb near the Gilead farm.

He was one busy PA Arab.

מחבל מארגון הטרור גוב האריות נהרג מפיצוץ אופנוע בעיר העתיקה של שכם ככה”נ בתאונת עבודה , לטענת הערבים ישראל חיסלה אותו. תיעוד מרגע פיצוץ האופנוע pic.twitter.com/YFI4xsy8nC — בז news (@1717Bazz) October 23, 2022