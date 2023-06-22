Photo Credit: IDF

IDF soldiers demolished the home of Palestinian Authority terrorist Kamel Gouri, the second of the two who murdered IDF First Sergeant Ido Baruch on October 11, 2022.

Baruch was a member of the Givati infantry brigade.

Advertisement





“Tonight (Wednesday night into Thursday morning), IDF and Border Police forces destroyed the home of the terrorist Abdel Kamel Gouri in the Mahfiya neighborhood of the city of Nablus,” an IDF spokesperson said. (Nablus is the Arabic name for the city of Shechem, a terrorist hotbed located in the Palestinian Authority.)

The IDF destroyed the home of Kamal Ajouri, a Lions' Den member who carried out a shooting attack against an IDF position, killing Ido Baruch. pic.twitter.com/Fi4E5B8Vpx — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) June 22, 2023

Together with Tawil, Gouri shot and killed the 21-year-old soldier in a drive-by shooting attack near the Jewish community of Shavei Shomron in northern Samaria. The Shechem-based “Lion’s Den” terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

Both terrorists were captured in February 2023.

During the demolition of Gouri’s home, local Arabs burned tires, hurled rocks and homemade bombs, and fired live ammunition as the demolition was carried out. Israeli forces used riot dispersal methods to deal with the attackers. One military vehicle was damaged.

The demolition came just a few hours after a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet targeting a three-man terrorist cell that had carried out a shooting attack near the town of Jalameh. A military UAV (drone) was used to fire the missile that eliminated the terror cell, which had carried out a number of shooting attacks against Jews in Judea and Samaria in recent days.

One week ago, the home of the first terrorist, Osama Tawil, was destroyed by IDF soldiers in the Givati Brigade who were friends of the murdered soldier.

תיעוד: צה"ל הרס את בית המחבל שהרג את הלוחם עידו ברוך ז"ל מי שהיו שותפים למבצע הריסת בית המחבל בשכם הם חבריו של עידו ברוך ז"ל מסיירת גבעתיhttps://t.co/hXNjb9ykUB@sapirlipkin pic.twitter.com/iFzHHcnfMa — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) June 15, 2023

Palestinian Authority terrorism has been rising sharply since last year, beginning with the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a frequent trigger for terror attacks. The IDF subsequently launched Operation Break the Wave to contend with the increasing attacks.