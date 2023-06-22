Photo Credit: TPS

(TPS) Although the trend of PA Arab terror groups using social media to recruit minors is not new, its current form and scope are taking on a new dimension.

The Israel Defense Forces has monitored efforts by the local Lions’ Den terror group, based in Shechem (Nablus), to recruit youths with no previous organizational affiliation by exposing them to incitement to violence, an IDF source told the Tazpit Press Service.

Advertisement





The group has skillfully used platforms like TikTok to encourage youths to arm themselves and join the group.

“Social media networks are used for two goals. One is for recruitment— minors are told to meet terror operatives, to join such and such activity— and the second is for incitement. Jews and Israelis are described as evil Zionist occupiers and youths are encouraged to turn to violence,” said the source.

While established terror organizations like Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad use social media networks to advance their narratives via longer videos, it is the localized factions in Samaria that are most adept at producing the short TikTok videos that speak to the youngest generation, the military source said.

In 2004 during the Second Intifada, 16-year-old Hussam Abdo, who was stopped at a Huwara military checkpoint wearing a suicide-bomb belt, made headlines across the globe. Since then, however, the smartphone revolution and the arrival of social media networks have created many new recruitment opportunities.

The military source said that while in the past, incitement in Palestinian Authority education and informal educational systems was the main vehicle for terror recruitment, today, the device in every minor’s possession is a potential recruitment tool.

In 2019, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and others to stop targeting PA Arab minors for recruitment. That call fell on deaf ears.

Terror organizations continue to go after PA Arab children and teens of all ages, though they especially target teenagers.

Meanwhile, in Palestinian Authority-run schools — which are partially funded by countries such as the United States and Germany — children take part in plays that simulate the kidnapping of IDF soldiers or the killing of Israeli civilians.

School books describe demonic “Zionist enemies” to impressionable young children, and yet another generation grows up lacking any cognitive educational foundation for peaceful conflict resolution.

Twenty-four Palestinian Authority schools in Judea and Samaria are named after terrorists, including Abu Daoud, the Black September mastermind behind the 1972 Munich massacre of Israeli athletes taking part in the Olympics.

With the Palestinian Authority paying salaries to imprisoned terrorists and compensating the families of “martyrs,” the messaging to Palestinian youths is clear.

In PA-run mosques, meanwhile, imams also incite to violence, meaning that PA youths are being saturated with such messages from multiple directions.

In the aftermath of a car-ramming attack that killed three Israelis — including two children — an Arab source in eastern Jerusalem commenting on the social media reaction among Arab youth told TPS, “You should return us to the Stone Age and close the social networks.”

According to IDF assessments, some 90 percent of PA minors injured or killed during clashes with the IDF were combatants, the source said.

“This means they were either armed or were hurling firebombs and rocks from close range, endangering the forces.”

Rock throwing is considered a gray area by the IDF, with factors such as range determining whether it poses a risk to life. While some soldiers are equipped with non-lethal riot dispersal tools, not all are, and those that have such equipment are not present at every incident.

In incidents that involve the deaths of PA minors or noncombatants of all ages, the IDF may launch internal investigations, and military sources stressed that every effort is made to avoid such outcomes.

“The other side, however, wants to present as many non-adult casualties as it can, and to leverage this in the international arena,” said the source. “And we see that this is working, in a terrible way.”