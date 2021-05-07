<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W1bGQbmf0RI?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The IDF Spokesperson announced Thursday night that IDF forces operated in the village of Turmus Ayya near Ramallah, population of 3,736, to map the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at Tapuach Junction last Sunday (IDF Arrests Suspects in Tapuach Junction Terror Attack).

The late Yehuda Guetta was killed in the attack and two other Israeli citizens were injured.

The mapping was carried out to examine the possibility of demolishing the house, according to the IDF Spokesperson.