The "Saalam" Border Police Station. May 7, 2021

Israeli Border Police killed two terrorists and seriously wounded a third terrorist who launched an organized armed attack on the police station, near Jenin in the northern Shomron on Friday morning.

The terrorists were armed with ‘Carlo’ automatic weapons approached the gate to the “Saalam” station and opened fire. Responding quickly, the Border Policemen returned fire hitting all three terrorists, killing two of them immediately

No security forces were injured in the attack.

The attack is yet another in the recent wave of Muslim attacks during the Islamic month of Ramadan which is almost always accompanied by a significant upswing in violence and terror attacks.

