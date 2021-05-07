Photo Credit: Tzuria Zeevi / TPS

Israeli Border Police killed two terrorists and seriously wounded a third terrorist who launched an organized armed attack on the police station, near Jenin in the northern Shomron on Friday morning.

The terrorists were armed with ‘Carlo’ automatic weapons approached the gate to the “Saalam” station and opened fire. Responding quickly, the Border Policemen returned fire hitting all three terrorists, killing two of them immediately

No security forces were injured in the attack.

וידאו מזירת הפיגוע. צילום יוסי בר לב. pic.twitter.com/kQvoodyW7m — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) May 7, 2021

ככל הנראה כל שלושת המחבלים הרוגים. הסתערות באש באור יום על מוצב. כעת סריקות במקום לשלול מטען

דובר מגב: ״לפני זמן קצר הגיעו שלושה מחבלים לכיוון בסיס סאלם שבו מוצבים לוחמי מג"ב של משטרת ישראל, המחבלים ירו לעבר שער הבסיס,לוחמי מג''ב וחייל צה"ל הגיבו בירי וניטרלו את שלושת המחבלים.״ pic.twitter.com/CXOqpkv2Zv — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) May 7, 2021

The attack is yet another in the recent wave of Muslim attacks during the Islamic month of Ramadan which is almost always accompanied by a significant upswing in violence and terror attacks.