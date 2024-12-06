Photo Credit: Google Maps

Early Friday morning, a Melbourne synagogue was targeted in a suspected arson attack, prompting worshippers to flee in alarm. The incident, which has drawn swift condemnation from political and community leaders, is now the focus of an intense police investigation. Authorities are searching for two masked individuals believed to have carried out the assault.

Worshippers at the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne’s southern suburbs were forced to flee when a blaze erupted around 4 AM on Friday. The synagogue, known for hosting overnight prayer sessions, became the scene of a frightening early-morning emergency. Worshippers inside the synagogue reported witnessing two masked men hurling fuel into the building before igniting it, sparking panic and a swift evacuation.

Advertisement





Emergency crews, including 65 firefighters, were dispatched to the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne’s Ripponlea neighborhood early Friday morning, as a devastating fire engulfed parts of the historic building. The blaze, which broke out around 4:10 AM, caused extensive damage, leaving interior walls and the roof scorched, and debris strewn across several rooms.

New footage obtained by Sky News Australia reveals the destruction inside the synagogue. While some books on shelves remain intact, the damage to the structure is significant. Remarkably, several Torah scrolls were recovered unscathed from the flames, a glimmer of relief for the Jewish community amid the tragedy.

Community members were seen later in the day carefully removing religious items from the site, and loading them into vans for safekeeping.

Firefighters battled the flames for over an hour before bringing the situation under control. Police have launched a major manhunt for the suspects and are urging the public to review CCTV and dashcam footage that could assist in their investigation.

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from leaders across Australia, who have expressed solidarity with the Jewish community and called for swift justice. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the arson attack, describing it as a “violent act of antisemitism” intended to instill fear within the Jewish community.

Share this article on WhatsApp: