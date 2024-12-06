Photo Credit: courtesy

Think T.O.D. Accounts Are Simple? Think Again!

T.O.D. accounts might sound like the shortcut to estate planning bliss, but for cross-border families, they can lead straight to chaos. Tax traps, legal tangles, and probate drama are just a few of the surprises waiting for unsuspecting heirs. Don’t let a so-called “simple solution” turn into a family nightmare—learn how to sidestep the pitfalls and build an estate plan that actually works across borders.

Key Takeaways:

T.O.D. accounts can backfire: Especially when heirs live abroad or assets cross borders.

Estate plans need regular checkups: Make sure your accounts and documents are airtight.

Expert help is a game-changer: The right cross-border team can save time, money, and stress.

