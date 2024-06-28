Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

The Canadian government on Thursday imposed sanctions against seven Israeli settlers accused of participating in extremist violence in Judea and Samaria – even though one of them will turn 80 next year, and the other is 70. Looks like beating up Arab terrorists is the secret to longevity.

This marks the second instance of such action by Ottawa in just over a month.

The Canadian foreign ministry also announced punitive measures against five Zionist organizations, including the Amana movement headed by Ze’ev “Zambish” Hever, Daniella Weiss’ Nahala movement, and Bentzi Gopstein’s Lehava movement.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stated: “The ongoing extremist settler violence in the West Bank remains a source of deep concern for us. We condemn these acts not only for their significant impact on Palestinian lives but also for how they undermine the prospects of achieving lasting peace.”

The sanctions prohibit any dealings of the Canadian government with the individuals on the list, and ban them from ever entering Canada. So, like, from now on they’ll have to buy their maple syrup in Vermont. And no quality hockey for you, Zionist rascals!

Otzma Yehudit Chairman and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the sanctions were “a distinctly antisemitic decision” against “Zionist movements engaged for many years in the holy work of building our country,” adding, “A sovereign country will not accept dictates from any country, and even more so, will not impose sanctions on its citizens out of political decisions on foreign policy matters.”

Religious Zionism Chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that the sanctions are “an attempt to give a huge reward to terrorism and the massacre Hamas committed against Israeli civilians, and force us to establish a terrorist state in Judea and Samaria.”

That, it is.

Smotrich added: “After October 7, a huge majority of Israelis understands the terrible danger of establishing a Palestinian state. We will continue to develop and strengthen settlements and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Also sanctioned: Einan Ben Nir Amram Tanjil and Shalom Zicherman, who were convicted of attacking leftist provocateurs, Ely Federman, who defended himself against Arab shepherds, Meir Ettinger, for existing while being the grandson of Rabbi Meir Kahane, and Elisha Yered – because you can’t sanction everyone else and not sanction Elisha Yered.

