The Nachala movement, headed by Daniella Weiss, is recruiting former and future settlers who are prepared to move back to the Gaza Strip, making it once again part of the Promised Land of Israel. On October 20, Nachala tweeted:

“These days we must not forget that since the ‘Oslo era,’ with Gaza no longer under Israeli control, we have been experiencing a severe deterioration of our security. We left Gaza – we got a war. Therefore, the goals of this war should be clear: 1. Occupying the entire Gaza Strip; 2. Jewish settlement of the entire Gaza Strip.”

The tweet included an invitation to join the settlement endeavor in Gaza by calling *3051.

News12 revealed Thursday night that Nachala is planning a conference that will call for the resettlement of Gaza. The conference, which is organized by the Nachala movement together with other groups, will be held on Thursday, January 28 at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center under the headline: “In the face of alarming signs of weakness regarding the next phase of the fighting – a call for settlements in the Gaza Strip.”

Not exactly catchy, but serviceable. I would have gone with: For a thriving Gaza after the war – bring back the Jews.

The conference will feature settlement garinim (nuclei), maps, and the plan by stages of the return to the Gaza Strip. The Nachala movement pointed out that “the public demand for new settlements in the Gaza Strip is increasing. After the terrible massacre on October 7, there was a great clamor in the public that the victory of this war must include Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip. Thousands have asked to be part of settlement nuclei preparing to settle in the Gaza Strip. The nuclei are also working on the community level, as well as the political and practical levels toward the moment when they can put their boots on the ground.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, State Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters “There should be no reduction in the territory of Gaza.”

He conceded that the IDF is “not just going to pick up and leave, and leave a complete security vacuum in Gaza, so there’s going to have to be a transition period of some sort. What exactly that looks like, how long it is – those are all questions that I’m not going to get into publicly. They’ll be the subject of conversation. Of course, they’re going to be somewhat dependent on what the facts on the ground are.”

But there’s no denying that the main thrust of the Biden administration’s policy regarding Gaza is that it must be united with the Palestinian Authority and become part of a new Palestinian State. This means no Jews should be allowed to live there because while Israel is falsely accused of apartheid, in Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, the US is sanctioning apartheid.