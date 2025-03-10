Photo Credit: World Economic Forum / Flickr

Former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England Mark Carney has secured the leadership of Canada’s ruling Liberal Party and is set to succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister, according to official results released on Sunday. Carney, 59, won with 86% of the votes, defeating former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in a contest that saw nearly 152,000 party members participate.

The 2025 Canadian federal election, which will determine the composition of the 45th Parliament, is legally required to take place by October 20, 2025. However, Carney may choose to call an early election.

Merci. Maintenant, bâtissons un Canada plus fort ensemble. pic.twitter.com/SFl2UdYChS — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 10, 2025

The National Post’s Michael Higgins wrote back in February that if one of the requirements for Liberal leadership contenders is that they exhibit an anti-Israeli bias, then Mark Carney has delivered.

Higgins pointed out that while Carney supports a two-state solution, and wants PA Arab families to receive help rebuilding their homes and their lives, “Not once — not once — did he mention the hostages. Not once did he show concern for the hostages still being held by Hamas, or offer support for their families, who have also endured 16 months of hell. Not once did he condemn the terrorists for the war crime of kidnapping civilians. Not once did he refer to October 7 and the barbarous acts committed on that day. Not once!”

However, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME), in ranking the Liberal party candidates to replace Trudeau in terms of “their commitment to a Canadian foreign policy that upholds Palestinian human rights,” gave Carney a D+. His major opponent in the race, Chrystia Freeland, got an F.

Thank you, Prime Minister Trudeau. For your hard work, for your leadership, and for your great service to our country. pic.twitter.com/ksPrwtxJ2w — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) March 10, 2025

Under Trudeau’s leadership, support for the Liberal Party has fallen significantly, with some recent polls showing a clear lead for the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre, with 45% support compared to just 20% for the Liberals. However, in recent weeks, President Donald Trump appeared to be working hard to draw Canadians into the Liberal Party’s camp by threatening to impose tariffs on Canadian products sold in the US. As Canadians started booing the American anthem in hokey games and avoiding Kentucky Bourbon, the Liberals started rising.

On February 5, Carney tweeted: “President Trump’s proposed forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza is deeply disturbing. It would violate the rights of Palestinians and international law, and it would set back efforts to promote peace and security for all in the region.

“I support the hard work of reaching a two-state solution, with a viable and free Palestinian state living side by side in peace and security with the state of Israel. The priority must be the completion of the first phase of the ceasefire and massive support for Palestinian families in Gaza in rebuilding their homes and lives.”

Speaking of “peaceful Palestinians,” since the October 7 Hamas massacre, Canadian Jews have experienced a sharp rise in antisemitic attacks, including firebombing and gunfire targeting synagogues. Under Trudeau, tensions between the Jewish community and the government have escalated in response to Canada’s rebuke of Israel’s response to the Hamas atrocities, as well as Trudeau’s support for a UN resolution opposing Jewish settlements, and his backing of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for PM Netanyahu and former DM Gallant.

The Conservative mayor of Hampstead, outside Montreal, Jeremy Levi attacked Carney for failing to voice his opinion on Israel and antisemitism. “Silence speaks volumes, and his silence is deafening,” Levi posted.

That’s not entirely accurate. In February, Mark Carney condemned the defacement of a Montreal synagogue with a swastika during Shabbat. “It has to stop,” he tweeted. “As Canadian leaders, we need to say firmly and loudly that the Jewish community has the right to feel safe in Canada.”

Levi, for his part, pointed out that only 350 people in his town had cast a ballot in the Liberal party’s race, concluding: Canadians are done with the Liberal party.

If only Trump would allow the Conservatives to win this time…

