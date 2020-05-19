Photo Credit: Embassy of People's Republic of China in Israel
People's Republic of China Ambassador to Israel Du Wei

The Israeli government on Tuesday formally expressed its condolences to the People’s Republic of China over the death of Ambassador to Israel Du Wei, 58, who was found lifeless in his home in Herzliya on Sunday.

Embassy officials said it is believed he died of “natural causes.” The ambassador is survived by a wife and son, who were not in Israel at the time.

Israel’s new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wrote on behalf on the citizens of Israel to express “sincere condolences on the sudden and tragic passing of H.E. Du Wei, the People’s Republic of China’s Ambassador.”

The minister also offered his “deepest sympathies to his family.”

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

