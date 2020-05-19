Photo Credit: Dennis Jarvis via Flickr
The Egyptian government has extended its ban on all incoming (and outgoing) international flights till further notice, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Tuesday in a statement to international media.
The ban was renewed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the Egyptian prime minister said.
All Egyptian airports ceased accepting international flights on March 19 in accordance with the government directive.
