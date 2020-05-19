Photo Credit: Dennis Jarvis via Flickr
Cairo International Airport

The Egyptian government has extended its ban on all incoming (and outgoing) international flights till further notice, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Tuesday in a statement to international media.

The ban was renewed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the Egyptian prime minister said.

All Egyptian airports ceased accepting international flights on March 19 in accordance with the government directive.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

