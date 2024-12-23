Photo Credit: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Israel and Slovakia have finalized their largest-ever defense export agreement, valued at approximately 560 million euros.

The landmark deal, orchestrated by the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the IMOD (SIBAT), is expected to further strengthen the bond between the two nations.

The Director General of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir signed the agreement at the Ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv. The deal was led by the head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Boaz Levy, and Executive VP of Systems, Missiles, and Space Group at IAI, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Guy Barlev.

The BARAK MX Integrated Air Defense System is designed to counter current and future aerial threats, including ballistic threats, and has already seen operational success in Israel and elsewhere.

The system has flexible capability to counter threats from various sources, including fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, surface-to-air missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles.

With three interceptors for operational ranges of 35, 70, and 150 km, each equipped with an active radar seeker, dual-pulse engine, and powerful warhead, the system delivers top interception performance against a wide range of threats.

DG of the IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir said the expansion of Israeli defense exports during the war is a direct result of Israeli technologies proving themselves on the battlefield.

“We’re seeing increased interest from more countries in the exceptional performance of the IDF and Israeli combat systems, both defensive and offensive,” Zamir said.

“Defense exports are key to our security and economic strength. They enable us to keep developing the next generations of the world’s most advanced combat systems.”

Zamir added that he believes other NATO countries will follow Slovakia’s lead.

SIBAT head Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas said that closure of the deal reflects Israel’s technological and operational advantage in air defense.

“We are proud of the Ministry of Defense’s involvement in government-to-government agreements that will integrate Israeli defense industry systems in European countries at NATO standards,” Kulas said.

IAI’s CEO, Boaz Levy said the decision by Slovakia was a tribute to the BARAK MX Integrated Air Defense System.

“This decision underscores the system’s advanced technology, proven performance, and IAI’s commitment to delivering the world’s best air defense solutions in accordance with the requirements of Slovakia’s Ministry of Defense,” he said.

