The French government was surprised by the fact that the official announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office about the deal to transfer medicine to the hostages omitted France’s involvement, Reshet Bet Radio reported Monday morning. A French official said: “We are surprised why they did not mention France’s contribution to the deal for the transfer of the drugs. It is not understood at all.”

On ne comprend pas du tout.

“Why did Israel decide not to include us among factors that led to the creation of the deal?” the French would like to know.

Puis-je parler au directeur? (That’s May I speak to the manager?)

The same official added that it was France who recently contacted the authorities in Qatar after identifying a window of opportunity to promote the delivery of medicine, following a conversation with the families of the hostages. The official said that France, in cooperation with Brigadier General (Res.) Gal Hirsh’s Abductees and Missing Persons Headquarters, and Professor Hagai Levin from the headquarters of the families of the hostages, compiled a precise list of medicines that were purchased by Qatar and should be delivered to the hostages in Gaza.

NOT SO FAST

While this report is being written, it appears the medicines are yet to be delivered because Hamas does not trust the Red Cross not to reveal where the hostages are being kept. You must understand, those sickly hostages are all the protection left to the Nazi Hamasniks in their bunkers. Assuming the hostages are alive, and that’s a big assumption, seeing as some of them suffer from chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and asthma, Hamas’s leaders must be preparing a way to buy their freedom using their captives.

Another real possibility is that the chronic patients who have been deprived of their life-saving medicines for 100 days may no longer be with us, in which case Hamas is not worried about the Red Cross revealing the hostages’ whereabouts but rather revealing that the hostages are dead.

Several hostages suffer from asthma, including Omer Shem Tov, 21, from Herzliya, who has been using inhalers since childhood. Shem Tov also suffers from celiac disease which causes anemia and severe stomach pains with every exposure to the gluten in the pitas served up by the Hamas chefs.

Other Hamas hostages suffer from diabetes, which is medicated with pills and insulin injections. Without treatment, they are subject to risks of heart attacks, blindness, and limb amputation. In severe cases, diabetic patients may reach a life-threatening condition called ketoacidosis, with a high mortality outcome without treatment.

Hypertension is the most common chronic disease, which also afflicts some of the older hostages. Any interruption in their drug treatment would lead to a dangerous rise in their blood pressure to a life-threatening point.

AS OF LAST FRIDAY

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Friday that the hostages will receive medication “in the coming days” under an agreement negotiated with Hamas through Qatar. According to an Israeli diplomatic source, “both parties,” Israel and Hamas, “have expressed their desire to authorize the delivery of medicines.”

“The mediators are now finalizing the details” regarding the type and quantities of medicines needed as well as the conditions of their delivery, according to this source. “The logistics of delivery are being discussed,” she continued. A source close to Hamas confirmed the holding of talks on the entry of medicines but not their conclusion.