The Bundeswehr Navy wrapped up a two-week evaluation of the BlueWhale, an advanced autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This test, conducted as part of the German Navy’s Operational Experimentation (OPEX) initiative, marks a new step in integrating cutting-edge technology into naval operations.

BlueWhale is a large uncrewed underwater vehicle 10.9 meters long, with a diameter of 1.12 meters and weighing 5.5 tons. It performs covert intelligence-gathering above the sea surface, can detect submarines and underwater targets, gather acoustic intelligence, and search for and detect naval mines on the seabed. The autonomous submarine can perform a significant portion of a crewed submarine’s operations for several weeks at minimal cost and maintenance and without risking operators.

“We are entering a new era where autonomous submarines redefine operational capabilities, much like unmanned aircraft did in the past. The BlueWhale’s advanced sonar systems, combined with its ability to perform covert tasks over extended periods, position it as a game-changer in maritime operations,” said Boaz Levy, President and CEO of the state-owned IAI.

The trials, held in the Baltic Sea, were conducted in collaboration with Germany’s ATLAS Elektronik and the Bundeswehr Technical Center for Ships and Naval Weapons (WTD 71). NATO’s Centre of Excellence for Operations also facilitated the experimental integration of the BlueWhale into the Navy’s situational awareness systems.

