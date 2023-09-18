Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Steffen Seibert, the German ambassador to Israel, is facing a complaint from Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for attending a Supreme Court hearing, The German Press Agency reported on Monday.

The reason for the complaint is Seibert’s attendance at the Supreme Court hearing on the reasonability amendment to the Basic Law: The Judiciary last Tuesday. The ambassador’s visit to an active court session is viewed by Cohen as interference in Israel’s internal affairs.

The place to be this morning #בגץ pic.twitter.com/x7oVMPgsPg — Steffen Seibert (@GerAmbTLV) September 12, 2023

The Foreign Minister’s complaint was transmitted via the Israeli ambassador in Berlin, Ron Prosor. Seibert posted a video of himself in the courtroom, in which he says in Hebrew that he thinks something important is happening for Israel’s democracy, and we, the friends of Israel, look at the Supreme Court with great interest.”

Seibert, 64, is a journalist who served as head of the German Federal Government’s Press and Information Office and as the German government’s spokesperson from 2010 to 2021.